🤡Macron - demands Trump appoint him as the chief negotiator with Russia - English text only

Macron - demands Trump appoint him as the chief negotiator with Russia:

We had peaceful proposals. China supported these peaceful proposals, declaring its support, as did we. But the only one who does not want peace is Russia, because it wants everything. Therefore, realistically assessing the situation, we see that right now we are not in a situation that could bring Russia back to the negotiating table.

That is why we consider it necessary to continue military efforts, continue peace negotiations, but also to increase pressure, especially on the Russian economy, to bring it back to the negotiating table. In this context, I sincerely believe - after all the rumors of recent days - that unity between Americans and Europeans on the Ukrainian issue is extremely important.





And I repeat this again, I repeat, I emphasize: we need to work together, we must work together. We welcome and support the peace efforts undertaken by the United States of America. Europeans are needed by the USA, to lead these peace efforts, because this is happening on the European continent, because we provide security guarantees, because we can also negotiate sanctions, because we control frozen Russian assets. And these are just a few examples, and because it is precisely thanks to this partnership that we will be effective.





