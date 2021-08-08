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COMEDIAN KATHY GRIFFIN HAS LUNG CANCER, 1/2 LUNG REMOVED "EVEN THOUGH I'VE NEVER SMOKED!"
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62 views • August 08, 2021
SOURCE: SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
Comedian Kathy Griffin had 1/2 of her left lung removed, after receiving the poison injections. She said, "I have lung cancer. Even though I've never smoked!" Well, have you injected any known poison cocktails directly into your body, recently, Kathy?
MESSAGE FROM THE BOOTCAMP CHANNEL:
I have a client that got the Pfizer poison in March. I begged her NOT TO DO IT. She was shocked to have a fever, nausea and a positive (though meaningless) covid pcr test, just 2-weeks later. A short while after that, she had pain in her breasts, went to get it checked out and was diagnosed with breast cancer. She just had one of her breasts cut off her body.
On top of that, my grandmother, who I also BEGGED TO NOT GET VAXXXED, once totally healthy, now has trouble breathing, after getting the poison. She went to get it checked out. The docs say she has three "tumors" in her lungs.
There's more. My mother's good friend had the J&J poison in March. She was dead with blood clots in her brain, 2-weeks later. They ripped open her skull and tried to remove the clots. That was it. She never woke up from that. Brain dead. They pulled the plug after 1-week. None of these people had VAERS reports filed. They all fly under the radar. This is happening to millions of people.
SOURCES:
1. https://twitter.com/kathygriffin/status/1376199963567218693
2. https://twitter.com/kathygriffin/status/1422169088793579520/photo/1
Comedian Kathy Griffin had 1/2 of her left lung removed, after receiving the poison injections. She said, "I have lung cancer. Even though I've never smoked!" Well, have you injected any known poison cocktails directly into your body, recently, Kathy?
MESSAGE FROM THE BOOTCAMP CHANNEL:
I have a client that got the Pfizer poison in March. I begged her NOT TO DO IT. She was shocked to have a fever, nausea and a positive (though meaningless) covid pcr test, just 2-weeks later. A short while after that, she had pain in her breasts, went to get it checked out and was diagnosed with breast cancer. She just had one of her breasts cut off her body.
On top of that, my grandmother, who I also BEGGED TO NOT GET VAXXXED, once totally healthy, now has trouble breathing, after getting the poison. She went to get it checked out. The docs say she has three "tumors" in her lungs.
There's more. My mother's good friend had the J&J poison in March. She was dead with blood clots in her brain, 2-weeks later. They ripped open her skull and tried to remove the clots. That was it. She never woke up from that. Brain dead. They pulled the plug after 1-week. None of these people had VAERS reports filed. They all fly under the radar. This is happening to millions of people.
SOURCES:
1. https://twitter.com/kathygriffin/status/1376199963567218693
2. https://twitter.com/kathygriffin/status/1422169088793579520/photo/1
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