Glenn 10 ways THIS audience altered America & THE WORLD
31 views
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Dec 16, 2022

Despite some challenges facing his personal life, Glenn says that today he’s feeling ‘surprisingly, very hopeful.’ Why? Because of YOU. In this clip, Glenn explains exactly why he’s incredibly grateful for THIS audience and all the ways you have altered not only America — but the world. He provides several examples of the amazing feats you’ve helped to accomplish, but the list is seemingly never-ending. So, in what ways do YOU believe the world would be different if not for this amazing audience?



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfTICvkh9_g


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
