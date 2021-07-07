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NATURAL HEALTH – HUMANITY AT RISK
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42 views • July 07, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/dr-bradford-s-weeks-natural-health-nutrition-traditional-medicines/
Guest: Dr. Bradford S. Weeks, M.D.
The old saying “you are what you eat” couldn’t be closer to reality, especially as our food sources become less natural and chemicals replace a healthy diet as part of daily life. Although American agriculture has benefited in amazing ways from innovation and new technologies in food production, not every new idea has been properly vetted for efficacy as a healthy food source.
Almost every major food crop has seen genetic modification to make it grow faster, larger, more plentiful and with less natural predation from insects and disease. A case in point is RoundUp ready GMO modified corn, which is almost universally planted across America. The same can be said for wheat, oats, rice, soy and other cereal crops that make up large percentages of our daily diet and contain built in pesticide DNA to increase yield through resistence to pests. Although the field of Agronomy has done many wonderful things to improve the bottom line for farmers around the world, we are only beginning to understand the long term impacts of bioengineered plants and foodstuffs in the area of human health. This in combination with mineral depletion and greatly modified soil biology on over farmed soils, many medical conditions and diseases that were virtually unknown 100 years ago have become commonplace and cancer has skyrocketed. Meanwhile we lack a reasonable understanding of how our chemically dependent Agribusiness food producers figure into that equation.
With the recent push for vaccination worldwide to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, it is becoming clear to thinking people that something sinister is afoot. The cries for total lockdowns and warnings that death by Covid is imminent if we don't succomb to Draconian government edicts, doesn't seem to square with actual death statistics. Even with promises of large cash bonuses for hospitals identifying Covid cases and the glaring statistical absence of deaths by influenza, heart attacks and other natural causes since the advent of Covid, the total death by illness statistics have declined slightly since 2019 despite an expectation of increases due to our aging population.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Guest: Dr. Bradford S. Weeks, M.D.
The old saying “you are what you eat” couldn’t be closer to reality, especially as our food sources become less natural and chemicals replace a healthy diet as part of daily life. Although American agriculture has benefited in amazing ways from innovation and new technologies in food production, not every new idea has been properly vetted for efficacy as a healthy food source.
Almost every major food crop has seen genetic modification to make it grow faster, larger, more plentiful and with less natural predation from insects and disease. A case in point is RoundUp ready GMO modified corn, which is almost universally planted across America. The same can be said for wheat, oats, rice, soy and other cereal crops that make up large percentages of our daily diet and contain built in pesticide DNA to increase yield through resistence to pests. Although the field of Agronomy has done many wonderful things to improve the bottom line for farmers around the world, we are only beginning to understand the long term impacts of bioengineered plants and foodstuffs in the area of human health. This in combination with mineral depletion and greatly modified soil biology on over farmed soils, many medical conditions and diseases that were virtually unknown 100 years ago have become commonplace and cancer has skyrocketed. Meanwhile we lack a reasonable understanding of how our chemically dependent Agribusiness food producers figure into that equation.
With the recent push for vaccination worldwide to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, it is becoming clear to thinking people that something sinister is afoot. The cries for total lockdowns and warnings that death by Covid is imminent if we don't succomb to Draconian government edicts, doesn't seem to square with actual death statistics. Even with promises of large cash bonuses for hospitals identifying Covid cases and the glaring statistical absence of deaths by influenza, heart attacks and other natural causes since the advent of Covid, the total death by illness statistics have declined slightly since 2019 despite an expectation of increases due to our aging population.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
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