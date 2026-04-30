BREAKING: NEW IRAN GROUND WAR? - Israel Demands Further Strikes! - US Deploys New Hypersonic Missile

GET 10% OFF ON SHILAJIT FROM DR. KAUFMAN WHEN YOU USE CODE WAM10 HERE:

https://medauthentica.com/discount/WAM10?redirect=/products/authentica-shilajit%3Fsca_ref=10867124.wrNV3jkYSaMg9





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued War in Iran as oil prices spike and new moves are made over the Strait of Hormuz.





The Israeli Defense Minister Katz is demanding further attacks on Iran which surprises no one. The issue is, the United States will no doubt follow suit and do as Israel asks as they have every single past time. The Israeli government after all claimed Iraq had "weapons of mass destruction" in 2002 and also claimed Iran had nuclear capabilities and needed to be attacked for the past 30 years.





Interestingly, while the US has attacked 100+ countries in 100 years and actually used nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki (allegedly), they're virtue signaling about stopping Iran from attacking other countries despite it not attacking anyone in 200 years...





Not to mention the claim Iran is arming Hezbollah while the US and Israel are guilty of arming every major terror group over the past 50 years in the Middle East.





President Trump is considering ground troops in Iran in order to seize nuclear materials as he announces the deployment of a new hypersonic missile to be used in warfare.





Iran's Ghalibaf says that Iran must defend the Strait of Hormuz and unify against US lead blockade.





As many are pointing out including Charlie Howden of "Free Speech Backlash," the Strait of Hormuz incident is bringing on the World Economic Forum's (WEF's) goals for technocratic global governance. It's a textbook example of problem, reaction, solution and the introduction of vast AI governance tools and digital ID based social credit systems. Not to mention rations.





Left or right, the same agenda applies and it's all about "order out of chaos" as we've been predicting for years.





The 7 Country Plan that General Wesley Clark spoke of in the 90s isn't going to suddenly disappear overnight because of weekly concessions. This agenda will continue as it also continues in places like the Panama Canal.





The "globalists" want us to starve and accept their new system of governance. They're destroying the supply chain and demoralizing the public while causing vast casualties in war. They're using this to build a new Tower of Babel. Be prepared.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026