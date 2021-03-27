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Spacebusters: Comets Cataclysms Coincidence? Part 6c 'Final The Reset' [25.02.2021]
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96 views • March 27, 2021
Remember the history. Are things connected? Follow the money.
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order-Tartarian-Mudflood-Giants-etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
The one and a half hour finale of the series. We had it coming, but who says we can't have a little fun? Take it with a grain of salt and enjoy!
YT: Age-restricted video (requested by uploader)
MyworstEnemy 1 year ago
I don"t think it's a coincidence that the flat Earth subject is taking off like it is. Something Big is coming.
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
14,152 views•Feb 25, 2020
https://youtu.be/pWSJW1mwv6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order-Tartarian-Mudflood-Giants-etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
The one and a half hour finale of the series. We had it coming, but who says we can't have a little fun? Take it with a grain of salt and enjoy!
YT: Age-restricted video (requested by uploader)
MyworstEnemy 1 year ago
I don"t think it's a coincidence that the flat Earth subject is taking off like it is. Something Big is coming.
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
14,152 views•Feb 25, 2020
https://youtu.be/pWSJW1mwv6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
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