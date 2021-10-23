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The devil is flexing on Christian churches because they will roll over and obey the devil
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40 views • October 23, 2021
In this video, we show you HOW the church just rolls over and obeys the devil when the devil flexes upon them. By pointing this out, it is out hope that the church will wake up and learn how to stand against the devil WITH the power and Authority that the Lord Jesus Christ will give us if we ask for assistance.
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