Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🧨Ignite Your Heart For God
5 views
channel image
BrotherLance.com
Published Yesterday |

We have been given the words of life. God has allowed us to understand His will and how to be pleasing in His sight. Moreover, He has required that we spread this message with a righteous and holy life. If He finds us with our flame in our heart unlit, unwilling to be faithful with what has to be shared, He will surely not allow us to share in His kingdom. (Luke 16:12) “And if you haven’t been trustworthy with someone else’s property, who will give you your own?” We all must ignite our hearts for God and burn bright. So Burn Bright! -OR- Be No Light At All! #JesusFreak #Jesus #Church #Bible #God #BibleStudy

Keywords
biblegodjesusbible studychurchjesus freak

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket