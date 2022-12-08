🧨Ignite Your Heart For God

We have been given the words of life. God has allowed us to understand His will and how to be pleasing in His sight. Moreover, He has required that we spread this message with a righteous and holy life. If He finds us with our flame in our heart unlit, unwilling to be faithful with what has to be shared, He will surely not allow us to share in His kingdom. (Luke 16:12) “And if you haven’t been trustworthy with someone else’s property, who will give you your own?” We all must ignite our hearts for God and burn bright. So Burn Bright! -OR- Be No Light At All! #JesusFreak #Jesus #Church #Bible #God #BibleStudy
