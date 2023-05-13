https://gettr.com/post/p2gxjn22aab
联邦调查局局长克里斯托费.雷在一个委员会的听证会上说，中国构成的网络威胁无以伦比，全美国的网络特工，在不涉及其他任何国家，只专对中国，比例是50个中国黑客对一个联邦特工！
FBI Director Christofer Wray told a committee hearing that the cyber threat posed by the CCP is unparalleled and that the ratio of cyber agents across the United States, not involving any other country but China, is 50 Chinese hackers to one federal agent!
@ryanmatta @S7Gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.