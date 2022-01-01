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This is the state of New Zealand and NZ Police
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283 views • January 01, 2022
Original : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsIp0JCaw9w
Home to a burglary, smashed up office, personal stuff gone through, firearms and ammo were taken from me as an NZ Gun Owner and licence holder.
Called 111 Emergency, made a report.
Checked calls. Guess who did it?
A message was left -
It was the NZ Police!
What on earth has New Zealand come to? Totalitraian Police State?
How dare they, sick, vile people.
They have indecently assaulted and violated my wife and I.
And who cares, who will make this right?
This is the state of New Zealand and NZ Police
Home to a burglary, smashed up office, personal stuff gone through, firearms and ammo were taken from me as an NZ Gun Owner and licence holder.
Called 111 Emergency, made a report.
Checked calls. Guess who did it?
A message was left -
It was the NZ Police!
What on earth has New Zealand come to? Totalitraian Police State?
How dare they, sick, vile people.
They have indecently assaulted and violated my wife and I.
And who cares, who will make this right?
This is the state of New Zealand and NZ Police
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