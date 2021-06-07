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Restaurant Manager Serves Maskless Shopper After He Calls Company VP
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40 views • June 07, 2021
The managers and employees of most Pieology pizza restaurants that I have patronized have been very accommodating and do not discriminate against people with medical conditions who cannot wear a mask. This one manager "So Hee" was very different. She thought there was a "federal law", then denied that the governor's proclamation has exemptions for people with medical conditions. After informing her of both the governor's proclamation and state civil rights laws, she continued to refuse me service. So, I called the vice president of her parent company, Cotti Foods, and after he schooled her, she took my order without any further discrimination.
#Pieology #Mask #Discrimination
#Pieology #Mask #Discrimination
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