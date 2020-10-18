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MANIPOLAZIONE COVID-2ªONDATA-PROTESTA, SALUTE MENTALE, 5G, TESLA-ENERGIA LIBERA
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20 views • October 18, 2020
MANIPOLAZIONE COVID-2ªONDATA-PROTESTA, SALUTE MENTALE, 5G, TESLA-ENERGIA LIBERA. Nikola Tesla la scoprì all’inizio del ventesimo secolo, con tutte le sue invenzioni a beneficio dell’umanità, fu attaccato e disprezzato. Ed è grazie a questa energia potente ed infinita che grandi popoli dell’antichità, che già la conoscevano, crearono meravigliosi templi e città e sono rimaste prove in molte culture come il Bhaumastra e i Vimana vedici, la lampada di Dendera egizia, la misteriosa Arca dell’Alleanza, lo stesso tra i greci con il Tetraskelion. Alcyon Pleiadi
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