How To Make Kefir From Raw Milk - And Pretty Much Everything Else You Need To Know About It
Cipher Sanctum
GENERAL INFO = this video will teach you damn near everything you need to know about how to make kefir, with no fluff, so no wasted time. Pretty much every detail that the average person would want to know is covered in this video. For those who want more, see the detailed instructions link below.


DETAILED INSTRUCTIONS = https://nativepact.com/blog/instructions/how-make-kefir-raw-milk-thorough-guide-and-recipe-benefit-health-whole-food-eat-grow/


BUY KEFIR GRAINS FROM RAW MILK = https://nativepact.com/shop/kefir-grains-for-sale/

