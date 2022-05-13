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Holy Battle
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110 views • May 13, 2022
The Orthodox choir of Russian engineering troops "For Faith and Fatherland" performed the song "Farewell of Slavianka" near the walls of the Main church of the Russian Armed Forces. It was customary to escort the soldiers to the front to the sounds of this particular march.
On the day of the Great Victory May 9th, Russians remember the feat of their ancestors in the fight against fascism and those who continue this struggle during the special operation in Ukraine. Their fighters are worthy heirs of the Soviet people who gave the Nazis their first and final defeat.
On the day of the Great Victory May 9th, Russians remember the feat of their ancestors in the fight against fascism and those who continue this struggle during the special operation in Ukraine. Their fighters are worthy heirs of the Soviet people who gave the Nazis their first and final defeat.
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