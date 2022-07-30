Russia was forced to intervene in Ukraine – ex-US senator

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RT
July 28, 2022
NATO dismissed Putin’s desperate efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully, according to former US Republican Senator Richard Black
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