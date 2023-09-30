P.1 (alt. url) Is journalist Jake Dietsch a LITTLE SNOT? The Sunday Times delivers more bias in Western Australia MVI_5079

Jake Dietsch is stamping his claim to being an obedient minion of the thought police he works for in Seven West Media, putting his byline to a page 4 article in the 24th September 2023 edition of the Western Australian The Sunday Times, titled ‘WACKY MP ROLLS WITH NO BUT ROLLS WITH YES’. His journalism is of the typical shoddy standard we can rely upon from The Sunday Times.

Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not medical advice. Any negative assessments of Jake Dietsch and others, as well as governments and institutions mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.