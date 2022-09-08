8/9/2022 Let's Talk America: Leo and Nancy Martin

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Resistance Chicks Guest Host Dr. Alan Keyes show: Let's Talk America! With Special Guests, #pilgrim Historians: Leo and Nancy Martin of The Jenney Interpretive Centre! Join the Resistance Chicks, August 9th, 2022 We talk about the power of God's hand on the founding of our Nation- before #1776, there was #1620!Leo & Nancy Martin

Excellent story-tellers, Leo and his wife Nancy speak around the country on a variety of subjects relating to the Pilgrims and the founding of our country. Leo and Nancy have been married for over forty years and have three grown children and four grandchildren. They have been working together in Plymouth since 2001 preserving the Christian heritage of our country. Leo is an educator and expert on the early history of our nation, has been called “the last God-fearing guide in historic Plymouth, MA.” While so many others are taking God out of the history books, Leo maintains that the Pilgrims and Founding Fathers established “one nation under God,” founded on Judeo-Christian values. A true patriot and historian, Leo Martin is the Education Director at The Jenney Interpretive Centre in Plymouth, MA, where he is known for his service giving historical tours and lectures dressed in Pilgrim costume. He is a champion of our nation’s founding principles displayed in the National Monument to the Forefathers in Plymouth. His book, “Pilgrim Pursuit of Happiness” talks about the five liberties the Pilgrims were searching for when they left the church of England and came to the New World and is the subject of one of the exhibits at The Jenney.