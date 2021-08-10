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60 Minutes Swine Flu (1976)
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33 views • August 10, 2021
In 1976..."Washington decided that every man, woman and child in the nation should get a shot to prevent a nation wide outbreak, a pandemic. Well 46 million of us obediently took the shot and now 4,000 Americans are claiming damages from Uncle Sam amounting to 3.5 billion dollars because of what happened when they took that shot. By far, the greatest number of the claims (2/3 of them) are for neurological damage or even death."
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