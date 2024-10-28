The country was told Peter Lynch was a violent right wing extremist thug. Watch this video. Listen to what he says and how he says it and you will see that he was in fact just a softly spoken grandfather with concerns about the governance and future of his country that are shared by millions. He was put in prison and now he is dead. Shame on the state and the media that is supposed to protect people from tyranny, not facilitate it. RIP Peter.

Further Info:

Father-of-four rioter Peter Lynch who died in prison 'took his own life' while serving two years in jail for violent disorder and abusing police at anti-migrant protest

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13986081/rioter-peter-lynch-died-prison-took-life-sources.html



Source @Andrew Bridgen





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/