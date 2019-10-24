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5 Italian-Inspired Vegan Meals for Under $3 (Budget-Friendly)
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13 views • October 24, 2019
Here are 5 budget-friendly Italian (inspired) recipes that are affordable AND delicious! They are all under $3 per serving and you probably have a lot of the ingredients already. Get the full recipes here: http://frommybowl.com/italian-inspire...
✗ My NEW 60+ Recipe Ebook ➢ http://bit.ly/FromMyBowlEbook
✗ My Kitchen Staples + Supplements ➢ http://bit.ly/vegan-pantry-staples
✗ My Vegan Tees ➢http://bit.ly/2FKwprY
✗ My NEW 60+ Recipe Ebook ➢ http://bit.ly/FromMyBowlEbook
✗ My Kitchen Staples + Supplements ➢ http://bit.ly/vegan-pantry-staples
✗ My Vegan Tees ➢http://bit.ly/2FKwprY
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