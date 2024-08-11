Creative Polarity

Creation manifests by pulsation, vibrating energy, a binary, plus-minus process. The polarity needed for vibration manifests a seeming duality.





Everything that occurs and everyone and everything that participates in anything that occurs is related. All are frequencies.





Actually, physical matter is made up of pulsing vibrations, strings or filaments of frequency that display as light or sound and may exhibit the density of mass. Is it all a simulation?

