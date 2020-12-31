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** FOX Finally Addresses Election Fraud ** - 30/Dec/2020 - Jerrett/ Fitton
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61 views • December 31, 2020
** “Senator Josh Hawley: “I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegation of voter fraud and adapt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act. “
** The [DS]/MSM has just been exposed. The idea that there is no such thing as election fraud and that the election systems are secure has just been debunked. GA held a hearing and now the GA lawmakers are looking into the ballots. The entire election scam is falling apart and those who [knowingly] participated are feeling the heat. Tick tock time is running out.
** SEN.JOSH HAWLEY R-MOBECOMES FIRST SENATOR TO SAY HE’LL OBJECT TO ELECTORIAL COLLEGE CERTIFICAITON
** REPUBLICAN SENATOR TO JOIN HOUSE COLLEAGUES IN OBJECTING TO JAN 6 ELECTORAL COLLEGE CERTIFICATION
** ELECTORAL COLLEGE OBJECTION COULD TEST INTERPRETATION OF 1887 ELECTORAL COUNT ACT
** WASHING TO ESTABLISHMENT IS AGAINST ELECTORAL COLLEGE OBJECTION
** SENATORS CONSIDERING ELECTORAL COLLEGE CHALLENGE – TOMMY TUBERVILLE, KELLY LOEFFLER, TED CRUZ
** SEN HAWLEY R-MO TO OBJECT TO ELECTORAL COLLEGE
** PRESIDENT TRUMP ASKS SUPREME COURT TO SET ASIDE WISCONSIN’S ELECTION RESULTS
Keywords
current eventspoliticaldeep stateglobalistfoxfittondobbscabalelectoral collegetraitorscoup attemptelection fraudhawleyjerritt
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