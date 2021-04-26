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REP. Majority Whip AZ State Senator Sonny Borrelli N Rep. Leo Biasiucci In the hot seat. Mohave Country GOP
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10 views • April 26, 2021
Mohave County Republican party district 1 1st annual Lincoln Day dinner 2021, but this was looking like a Townhall meeting set up after all said and done with our republicans party Dinner and speakers were finished. The two legislatures from the House￼ of Representatives REP. Whip Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Leo Biasiucci, they took the hot seat tonight for vital important questions and they did answer candidly for the next 32 minutes and it’s a must watch video, please if you’re in Arizona and you need to watch the segment it’s urgent again thank you. #raw #drawyourownconclusions #likeitis
George Nemeh.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021.
George Nemeh.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021.
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