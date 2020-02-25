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Holy Twisted Chemtrails
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21 views • February 25, 2020
TWISTING CHEMTRAILS???
Just as I began observing what appeared to be a chemtrail that was twisted like a corkscrew or holiday ribbon, my friend Robert approached and glanced up also because I was watching quite intently. He said, "Wow, I never saw a chemtrail do that before." Our mountain valley has several strategically placed chembusters and tower busters working in concert so my guess is that the chemtrail was experiencing the cumulative effect of all of them simultaneously. View and download the full size image at https://inventionschool.tech/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/TwistingChemtrail-scaled.jpg (3491 x 2654 pixels)
Just as I began observing what appeared to be a chemtrail that was twisted like a corkscrew or holiday ribbon, my friend Robert approached and glanced up also because I was watching quite intently. He said, "Wow, I never saw a chemtrail do that before." Our mountain valley has several strategically placed chembusters and tower busters working in concert so my guess is that the chemtrail was experiencing the cumulative effect of all of them simultaneously. View and download the full size image at https://inventionschool.tech/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/TwistingChemtrail-scaled.jpg (3491 x 2654 pixels)
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