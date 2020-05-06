Meat Shortage Just the Start -- Forces Creating Food Shortages

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Wendy's has stopped serving burgers. Kroger/Costco are limiting meat purchases. How long will this last? Will other food be affected? Christian breaks down the forces at work to make the meat shortages permanent, and details that ALL food is in fact being targeted -- not just meat.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/05/0...
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