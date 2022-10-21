Guimo (1997, PC)

Guimo is a platformer by Brazilian company Jack in the Box Computing (later Southlogic Studios) and published by Brazilian company Cia do Software (in Brazil), German companies Ari Data and WB Soft, respectively (in Germany), and Dutch company Midas Interactive (in Europe).

Guimo plays equally fast Jazz Jackrabbit. Each level consists of a giant maze where you have to find things to collect or destroy in order to unlock the path to the boss fight. Guimo has a standard weapon with infinite ammo and an arsenal of extra-weapons with limited ammo, like rockets, grenades, a flamethrower or energy shots. Killed off enemies leave behind ammunition, health upgrades or bombs that explode after a few seconds.