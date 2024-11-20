Why Carrageenan gum additive in Food is Dangerous

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carrageenan is a food additive that emulsifies or binds ingredients together for a smooth consistency. It’s derived from algae, but it’s far from natural after it’s processed. Surprisingly, carrageenan is found in a lot of processed foods that many view as healthy, including natural and vegan foods. Discover why carrageenan is a dangerous ingredient to your health, its primary uses, and the kind of food products that often contain this ingredient so you can be on the lookout for it and avoid carrageenan today.