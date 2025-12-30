Anbaric - Sweet Escape

This is what I like to know

How you just can let it go?

Because I’m sinking, I’m sinking, I’m sinking in sorrow





You say it’s over, it’s in the past

Well, you’re forgetting pretty fast

Living in ignorance simply won’t last...





When you have a lying heart

In denial’s rotten shape

When the world is ripped apart

You always have your sweet escape

Sweet escape





Chained to the comfort, you always knew

The living hell some of us went through

A stupid dream where the truth can’t hurt you





When you have a lying heart

In denial’s rotten shape

When the world is ripped apart

You always have your sweet escape