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"911 HELP! I TOOK THE COVID SHOT AND WOKE-UP DEAD!"
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200 views • May 12, 2021
911 Dispatcher shocks with the number of calls they are getting from people's adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60961406f6c7a519ab673c10
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60961406f6c7a519ab673c10
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