Italian Jeweler Kills Violent Thieves ... What Happened Next? ...

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Mario Roggero, and Italian jeweler, had his store invaded, his family beaten, and as the thieves escaped with his jewels, he shot them. So of course, in a society which favors the criminal predator, he's the one going to jail, and the families of the dead thieves successfully sued Mario and his family. Upside down world. #mariorggero #italy #predators