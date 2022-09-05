Cannabis Jimmy Rocking Out at Masaya Hotel in Medellin, Colombia. This place was packed this last Saturday night. The Plandemic is over. No masks required. Just fun.

New 7 story hotel in the El Poblado district of Medellin. All the young people are coming back. The word is out that Medellin is a great travel destination.

If you do visit, don't forget to visit our 2 tours and you can stay in our Bed and Breakfast:

www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com

www.tropicalbirdtourcolombia.com

Cheers ! We look forward to meeting you. My son , Jeffrey, and I are from Newport Beach, California had have lived here over 6 years now. Ton of tourists are coming back. We are only 3 hours by plane from Miami. That is a huge market for us.











