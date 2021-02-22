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Mountain Of God (Sinai In Arabia) Jabal al-Lawz
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41 views • February 22, 2021
I went on a recent trip to Saudi Arabia to see the evidence for Jebel al-Lawz being the real Mount Sinai. This video outlines my experiences and findings. This video is intended as an educational resource, not as a comprehensive scientific analysis. For me the evidence is very compelling. Enjoy!
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