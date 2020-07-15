© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Montana Bigfoot Project ~ Full Moon Friday the 13th Expedition 9/2019 - Extended cut
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • July 15, 2020
Montana Bigfoot Project ~ Full Moon Friday the 13th Expedition 9/2019 - Extended cut
A version of the last research video with additional added video of Michael trying to chase a suspected Sasquatch out of a small valley towards me, the climb up the Boulder hill to the suspected stone carvings, and a couple pictures of a "widowmaker", which was PUT IN PLACE for some reason, none of the trees were missing a top or any branches that large...Support the effort and help this show continue at: PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL, Contact Duke at [email protected], CBD 60 day money-back guarantee available at myctfocbd.com/dukesullivan. Video and pics by Michael Matt and Ashton, music by Swamp Ritual, AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT CD Baby.
A version of the last research video with additional added video of Michael trying to chase a suspected Sasquatch out of a small valley towards me, the climb up the Boulder hill to the suspected stone carvings, and a couple pictures of a "widowmaker", which was PUT IN PLACE for some reason, none of the trees were missing a top or any branches that large...Support the effort and help this show continue at: PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL, Contact Duke at [email protected], CBD 60 day money-back guarantee available at myctfocbd.com/dukesullivan. Video and pics by Michael Matt and Ashton, music by Swamp Ritual, AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT CD Baby.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.