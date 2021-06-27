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Bob Hughes Talks About Maricopa Arizona Audit (The Deep Rig Q&A)
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651 views • June 27, 2021
Mr. Hughes is a 6th generation native Arizonian, he lived in Arizona, grew up in Arizona, graduated from ASU, managed the largest printing company in Arizona, and for 16 years he printed the Maricopa County ballots.

He also designed the Arizona election audit for all the printing, the paper, and the authenticity of the ballots. Including, installing police forensic cameras that are very high speed and high definition above every audit table.

"There is only one reason that you wouldn't want us to validate the most secure election in history. And, that is because you know that it is not the most secure election in history."

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arizonaauditmaricopa countyforensic auditbob hughes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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