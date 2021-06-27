Bob Hughes Talks About Maricopa Arizona Audit (The Deep Rig Q&A)

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He also designed the Arizona election audit for all the printing, the paper, and the authenticity of the ballots. Including, installing police forensic cameras that are very high speed and high definition above every audit table.
"There is only one reason that you wouldn't want us to validate the most secure election in history. And, that is because you know that it is not the most secure election in history."
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