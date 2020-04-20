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𝗜𝗦 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚? 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗞𝗻𝘂𝘁 𝗠. 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗸𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗸𝗶, 𝗣𝗵.𝗗. 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘!
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31 views • April 20, 2020
“BLOWING THE WHISTLE ON COVID-19” (𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘱)
“Scientists & epidemiologists around the world have been sounding the alarm on social distancing measures. Del interviews top biostatistician, Knut WittKowski PhD, who has a sobering message about the effects of this quarantine.”
(𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵: The HighWire with Del Bigtree )
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘞𝘪𝘳𝘦 (𝘈𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘭 9, 2020) 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘥 "𝘽𝙇𝙊𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙇𝙀 𝙊𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘿- 𝟏𝟗" 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘣𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦:
https://www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk/videos/919175125211362
Please visit and support https://thehighwire.com if you appreciate this content.
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴)/𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰.
𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.
“Scientists & epidemiologists around the world have been sounding the alarm on social distancing measures. Del interviews top biostatistician, Knut WittKowski PhD, who has a sobering message about the effects of this quarantine.”
(𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵: The HighWire with Del Bigtree )
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘞𝘪𝘳𝘦 (𝘈𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘭 9, 2020) 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘥 "𝘽𝙇𝙊𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙇𝙀 𝙊𝙉 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘿- 𝟏𝟗" 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘣𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦:
https://www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk/videos/919175125211362
Please visit and support https://thehighwire.com if you appreciate this content.
NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴)/𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘴/𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰.
𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.
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