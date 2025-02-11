BrightLearn - Nuclear War: A Scenario by Annie Jacobsen

In her book, "Nuclear War: A Scenario," author Annie Jacobsen presents a chilling and meticulously researched account of the catastrophic consequences of a nuclear detonation over Washington, D.C. Jacobsen, drawing on exclusive interviews with nuclear experts, defense officials and emergency management specialists, explores the immediate and long-term effects of a one-megaton thermonuclear bomb, including the obliteration of iconic landmarks like the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. The book outlines the chaos that would follow and the grim reality of radiation poisoning and burns for survivors. The final sections of the book paint a bleak picture of nuclear winter, environmental collapse, and societal disintegration. Jacobsen's work serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of global peace and the urgent need for disarmament and diplomacy.





