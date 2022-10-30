The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "The Spirit World" How Earth Has Become Disneyland's Haunted Mansion of DEMONISM

"Hello out there and welcome to the New adventures of Sid Canoe, in case you can't tell what I'm doing right now, you hear that you hear that? I'm flying! Yes that's right flying in my canoe, a flying canoe, so if you look out your window right now you may be chance or happenstance happen to see.... What's that up in the sky? Is that an apache attack helicopter? Nooo... Is it a flock of tetradactylies? No sir or Madame. It's Sid Canoe broadcasting live right over your head and past your ears, behind your face and I'm looking for a place to land my canoe right about now. Today's adventure: "The Spirit World" Ooh, scary very scary!...I don't think that that is particularly logical so let's listen to The Logical Song and maybe we can get a little bit of a grip on ourselves down here in the scary old spirit world. This is Supertramp!... Steely Dan Deacon Blues. We're traveling to the spirit world...[Banshee clip from Discovery Channel]"I just saw a Banshee and I'm still standing here. That's the purpose of our adventure today if you're a regular listener you realize by now that all of our adventures have a purpose of some kind we went to Mars in order to decry the overspending the space program and the uselessness of sending people to a planet with nothing on it when we are currently deforesting our own planet at a rapid pace and we also went to the Magic Kingdom to illustrate the useless violence of Children's Entertainment even in the most innocuous forms such as Disney World, Disneyland and Pirates of the Caribbean, well today we're visiting the spirit world in order to illustrate that there are people who are so wrapped up in these manifestations that they believe them to be ghosts of dead people and I Sid Canoe your humble host am offering a rebuttal to that position from a book called Divine Plan Journal "What say the scriptures about spiritism?" and again these are not the opinions of KGHP or it's many fine sponsors who happen to be you folks out there - now it is not surprising that Satan and the fallen angels his cohorts in evil should know considerably more than do men concerning many of life's affairs as you realize "ghosts" often know things they have details about people's lives which they're able to convey we must remember that by nature they are a higher more intelligent order than men for man was made quote a little lower than the angels besides let us remember their thousands of years of experience unimpaired by decay and death as compared with man's few years full of trouble and so soon cut off in death can we wonder that mankind cannot cope with the cunning of these wicked spirits and that our only safety lies in the divine provision that each one who so wills they refuse to have any communication with these demons resist the devil and he will flee from you the Bible says so how many of you out there know somebody with a horror story about a say on a Ouija board lives that have been disturbed gone astray certain details of horrible crimes that are always accompanied by these kinds of manifestations so while these agencies these demons might be able to tell things past and present these evil intelligences are quite unable to do any more than guess the future these guesses are often skillfully stated to satisfy the inquirer and to appear true but if the result should be the opposite of his expectation well...it's just, it's just it's just a lot of nonsense folks. The dead are really dead. Yep! They're dead. They don't think or do anything..."





The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "The Spirit World" Original Live Radio Broadcast from 5/10/1999





