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Awesome words from the MUSLIM community. Truckers uniting the world! Ottawa Feb. 4
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103 views • February 05, 2022
Muslim mom speaking to the crowd in Downtown Ottawa on Friday. We are NOT Islamaphobic or homophobic or anti black or any of that. WE ARE TRUDEAUPHOBIC! and TyrannyPHOBIC and Bullyphobic and United for FREEDOM, LOVE, PEACE and GOD! Thanks to this wonderful woman. Please share her wonderful words far and wide.
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