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Klaus Schwab: this 4th industrial revolution is to change our genetic editing=mRNA vaccine
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1201 views • August 24, 2021
Klaus Schwab: “The difference of this 4th industrial revolution is it doesn’t change what you are doing, it changes YOU, if you take genetic editing.”
Of course, it's the mRNA vaccines, which have nothing to do with curing a disease.
Of course, it's the mRNA vaccines, which have nothing to do with curing a disease.
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