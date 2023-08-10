Poisons, Potions, And Programming … All Part Of Global Control Experimentation

Now’s the time to decide: Are you Team Barbie? Or, are you Team No Leash, No Muzzle, No Kowtowing to Tyrannical Masters?





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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: https://twitter.com/TheEyes2022/status/1687836493790818304





Biden Fake Neck:

https://twitter.com/simonateba/status/1688682453660037120?s=20





German Weather Forecast Fire on Screen:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1687546458638057472





UN Global Boiling:

https://twitter.com/Humanbydesign3/status/1686101901555716097?s=20



