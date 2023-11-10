Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Results Of A Heavy Afternoon Of Spewing Over LA 11/9/23 -- CALIFORNIA
channel image
Alex Hammer
4372 Subscribers
21 views
Published 21 hours ago

None of what you see here is natural sunset. I watched the criminals make this mess. You will see them in action in the previous videos. This is the last in a series of 3. Thank you all who send in your sky reports. People need to know how widespread this all is......worldwide.


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplierhttps://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


Mike Decker

3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1


Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket