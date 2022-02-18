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Learn how to Fight Back!
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20 views • February 18, 2022
In this video, we outline how the devil has been beating the pulp out of people and the churches are doing NOTHING to show people how to stand against that fool. We have decided to do what the churches are failing to do - provide teaching for those who want to stand against the devil.
For more information:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
For more information:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
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