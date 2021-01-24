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COERCION AT WORK,. MANY NURSES OFF SICK AFTER TAKING COVID-19 POISON JAB
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231 views • January 24, 2021
Quote: "Nurse Speaks Out about Multiple Nurse Colleagues Off Sick After Covid Vaccination. MIRROR SOURCE: (Credits to FalconsCAFE, check them out and sub, they have lots of good info on there regarding the vaccines:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/falconscafe/
Source Nurse Speaks Out - Many Nurses Off Sick After Taking Covid Vaccination https://www.bitchute.com/video/S6VhIqky0Rt7/
Source Nurse Speaks Out - Many Nurses Off Sick After Taking Covid Vaccination https://www.bitchute.com/video/S6VhIqky0Rt7/
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