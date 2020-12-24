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WEDNESDAY - DECEMBER 23, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1705273891
🔴 LIVE: Georgia House of Representatives Hearing on Election Irregularities
This morning we will be broadcasting LIVE the Georgia hearing that will determine the outcome of the 2020 election in that state -- the Pete Santilli Show will cover this hearing in the midst of a complete mainstream media blackout.
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow 🚨🚨
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