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Kingdom Quickies: Why we bothered to talk about Porn and Fetishes
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36 views • March 12, 2022
In this video, we explain why we are shining the light of the Lord Jesus Christ on porn and fetishes, as these are the instruments and weapons the devil is using to enslave the whole world - and the churches will NOT talk about this at all.
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