Podcast N°16 - Q&A - Part 1

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

In the first of hopefully many Question and Answer Sessions Luke asks Bradley questions about the New Age, the Nature of Reality, and what the heck is really going on when it comes to the "Big Picture".

This is going to be Part One of at least Two if not Three parts.

Link to the article " Loving God First " : https://www.lovetruthsite.com/loving-god-first-is-the-key-to-your-awakening/

Please join us for this very interesting Podcast and Discussion!!

For more of Bradley's Prophetic Insight to Global Events and the causes of those events - please visit www.lovetruthsite.com and read from the over 5,000 articles that he has written in just seven years!





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