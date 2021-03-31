How Communist China Is Exploiting Perceived U.S. Weakness and Becoming...

Video: How Communist China Is Exploiting Perceived US Weakness and Becoming More Aggressive—KT McFarland

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In recent weeks, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has skillfully exploited arguments about race to try to discredit the American system, says former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland.



Propaganda and disinformation campaigns are a critical part of the Chinese Communist Party’s strategy of unrestricted warfare against the United States.



At the same time, the regime has brought its economic power to bear on those that dare cross the regime. After H&M took a stand against forced labor in Xinjiang, it vanished from Chinese e-commerce stores, ratings apps, and even Apple Maps in China.



“China plans to remake the world in its own image,” McFarland says.



What should the Biden administration do to protect the United States from CCP aggression?



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