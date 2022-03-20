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Hungarian border village helping Ukraine's refugees
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40 views • March 20, 2022
The Guardian.
In the village of Beregsurány, on the Hungary-Ukraine border, a crowd of volunteers are tending to refugees flooding in, cooking them pancakes, and helping them to continue their journeys.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgf6IZg-_Zg
In the village of Beregsurány, on the Hungary-Ukraine border, a crowd of volunteers are tending to refugees flooding in, cooking them pancakes, and helping them to continue their journeys.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgf6IZg-_Zg
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