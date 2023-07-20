Brian Ruhe’s ET Hypothesis with Sources – Q & A – Part 2 of 2

In Part 2 of 2 Schecky asks me about the World Economic Forum (WEF) and what is their relationship with ETs? And Evan and I talk about the Catholic Church's role in Disclosure and what ET secrets have they been keeping for centuries?





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