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Dr. Richard Fleming Experimental Gene Therapy COVID Vaccines, Informed Consent & Nuremberg Code
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744 views • September 07, 2021
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This video is part of the EVENT 2021 organized by Dr. Richard Fleming, where he discusses informed medical consent, the Nuremberg Code, lies from the media and politicians, and truth about these so called 'Vaccines' and the agenda behind it.
There is a Biological Weapons Treaty which holds individuals, private interests, NGO's, Governments, and Politicians accountable for perpetrating Biological Weapons upon people, and requires informed consent for medical treatment.
Informed Consent means that experimental injections should have full disclosure, so that the recipients can make Informed Consent. When the data, and language are changed to manipulate people, with coercion, then people are unable to make Informed Consent. Instead this becomes uninformed, hazardous research and experimentation on unsuspecting recipients.
You can find more videos and information on Dr. Fleming's website here:
https://www.flemingmethod.com/event-2021
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian.. https://www.civilslave.com
This video is part of the EVENT 2021 organized by Dr. Richard Fleming, where he discusses informed medical consent, the Nuremberg Code, lies from the media and politicians, and truth about these so called 'Vaccines' and the agenda behind it.
There is a Biological Weapons Treaty which holds individuals, private interests, NGO's, Governments, and Politicians accountable for perpetrating Biological Weapons upon people, and requires informed consent for medical treatment.
Informed Consent means that experimental injections should have full disclosure, so that the recipients can make Informed Consent. When the data, and language are changed to manipulate people, with coercion, then people are unable to make Informed Consent. Instead this becomes uninformed, hazardous research and experimentation on unsuspecting recipients.
You can find more videos and information on Dr. Fleming's website here:
https://www.flemingmethod.com/event-2021
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian.. https://www.civilslave.com
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